Bear Coast Coffee Raises Money to Deliver Coffee to Hospital Workers

Staff

Bear Coast Coffee is requesting support from the community in order to deliver coffee to hospital workers.

The team of baristas has been donating coffee to COVID-19 units, but it now hopes to expand to provide coffee to more hospital workers, including doctors, nurses, drivers and custodians.

“The pandemic has been life-altering,” said Jeff Clinard, owner of Bear Coast Coffee. “One thing we are sure of is that the people at the hospital have been working like crazy. All we want to do is get them some good coffee. But we need your help.”

Clinard plans on doing a large delivery of cold brew coffee, individually packed. The coffee will be single-serve and not big, communal pots of coffee. Bear Coast staff plans to brew and bottle $4,500 worth of cold brew in one run.

To make a donation toward the cause, visit bearcoastcoffee.com.