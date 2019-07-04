Beautifying the World, One Beach at a Time

By Cari Hachmann

What started out as a local San Clemente man’s mission to clean up local beaches has swelled into a worldwide movement to combat environmental problems and educate the public about them.

When Shon Miller started his Beach Conservation Program in August 2016, he said its purpose was to protect San Clemente beaches from excess litter and pollution as the city saw greater expansion.

But after holding regular beach cleanups and watching problems diminish, Miller felt his efforts were needed elsewhere, particularly in areas of the world suffering greater environmental impacts.

His crew is currently ramping up efforts in El Salvador as part of The Mizata Beach Conservation Program.

“We have now moved our attention to El Salvador, where we are holding monthly beach cleanups under our newest worldwide chapter,” Miller said.

Miller’s Beach Conservation Program has now expanded to include 15 chapters across the globe, from Portugal to Australia to Guatemala, and now El Salvador.

“We are looking to do much more than just clean beaches, though,” said Miller, 32.

He has teamed up with House of Trestles owner Joshua Host, 37. The two became interested in El Salvador due to negative press the country was receiving and decided to do their own investigation.

“We saw a huge opportunity to do business here, but also a lot of good for the community,” Miller said.

The San Clemente locals have purchased three hotels on a private stretch of beach called the Mizata Point Resort, nestled in a hardwood rain forest on the west side of the country, about 90 minutes from the El Salvador International Airport.

Their vision is to create an “Eco Village Oasis,” with lofty goals of protecting the land, children and community from overdevelopment and other rampant environmental issues they see, including black water. Black water is wastewater that is recycled from toilet water, showers, etc. In locations such as Mexico and Central America, black water and grey water can cause detrimental effects on the community, because it contains pathogens.

Miller said a big part of their environmental effort relies on educating the young and their families about the benefits of maintaining clean beaches in a place where protecting the land isn’t always a priority.

The environmentalists have gone on to open a “Mizata English Academy” to teach children English and get their families involved, as well as educate them about cleanup efforts.

“They are amazingly receptive,” Miller said. “Their culture is so loving and so caring, and that translates into their environment very easily.”

Next, the plan is to tackle a major endeavor to collect and consolidate trash from Rio Mizata (The Mizata River)—and, ideally, multiple rivers throughout the country—“to really put a dent in the epidemic of litter in this country,” Miller said.

The San Clemente man said most of the programs’ efforts are grassroots, though they are looking for additional investors who are interested in getting involved in the project, and have investment properties available at the Eco Village.

The Beach Conservation Program raises money for projects through small fundraisers and selling their branded T-shirts and hats.

Funds for purchasing property and the like come out of their personal pockets. “I’ve never made a dollar from anything we’ve done,” Miller said. “We’re just environmentalists who want to do good.”

Their program employs approximately 100 people worldwide, not including hundreds of volunteers who lend a hand for each chapter.

Last year, Miller’s crew was in Guatemala promoting efforts with the help of a local editor, Luz Castillo, who runs Surf Art Magazine. The team placed trash cans along Guatemalan beaches where there previously were none. “It really made things beautiful down there,” Miller said.

Castillo continues to hold beach cleanups and surf contests, among other ways the conservation program tries to engage locals in fun and creative ways to protect and beautify the environment.

Last month, The Beach Conservation Program and Francois Jaubert released a new 30-minute documentary, Trash, Surf and Gold, available on Amazon Prime.

It documents a French architect who traded his career so he could build surfboards out of trash and cardboard to raise awareness about sustainability, recycling and upcycling in an effort to shine light on a very wasteful surf industry.

Emailing the San Clemente Times nearly 3,000 miles from home on a roasting-hot, 105-degree day, Miller said there is no better time in history for people to start making a difference.

“The more people find out about our efforts worldwide, the more good we can do for the environment,” he said. “And I think we can agree that, now more than ever, the world needs more of this.”