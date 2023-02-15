Lisa Francesconi got her start in the hospitality industry in 1985, and she has put in more than 30 years toward working as a general manager in San Clemente.

Now approaching retirement, the 56-year-old is looking to punctuate what she calls her “life’s work” and passion by championing those under her stewardship to reflect what so many did for her.

“I’m focused now, at this point in my career, (on) paying it forward to people coming in the system underneath me and creating opportunities for people … to be able to (dig) their heels in and build their own careers for themselves,” Francesconi says.

Those three decades of experience have helped her become the stabilizing factor at the San Clemente Inn, selected by San Clemente Times readers as the Best Lodging option in town.

The Beachcomber Inn received the Silver Ole.

Since transitioning from studying criminal justice at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Francesconi followed the advice of a now longtime mentor and bet on herself to take her first job at a hotel in Southern California.

She took it upon herself to honor the property’s history while constantly being open to change and renovations to suit the needs of guests.

As general manager since 1993, she has answered to a five-member board of directors that heads the Inn’s homeowners’ association, and their support has been a significant part of her staying for so long.

“They’ve always allowed me to be able to evolve (the property) and change and try things. … I think if we had gotten to a point where we weren’t changing and looking for what it was we needed to be in the future, then I probably would’ve left a long time ago,” Francesconi says.









General Manager Lisa Francesconi’s efforts in maximizing the space at the San Clemente Inn have helped the hotel earn Best Lodging in San Clemente. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

The property was built in 1955 by the family who owned the Champlain Oil Company, according to Francesconi, and the Winchester Repeating Arms Company. It evolved outward over the years to have the four additional buildings containing 97 units, ranging from studio rooms that sleep two people to one-bedrooms sleeping either four or six people.

San Clemente Inn keeps things simple by charging flat rates for the different rooms and not adding fees for parking or a view that’s better than others.

Francesconi says that she has recognized the property’s uniqueness in Southern California, in that it has lengthy outdoor space in addition to the pool, and it backs up to San Clemente State Park, meaning there’s no construction behind the hotel. The park is a “very good neighbor,” she says with a laugh.

“The one thing that I know and I’ve learned about us over the years is that all I have to do is get the person through the door one time, and they’re going to come back. … I always think to myself, ‘I just need an opportunity to quietly impress someone,’ ” Francesconi says.

Outdoors, the Inn has a small miniature golf course, shuffleboarding, cabanas, and equipment for cooking. During the busier times of the year, they also host events to get guests involved.

Another part of recognizing the history tied to the building has included redesigning the entire hotel to have a mid-century modern look, a style that was popular in the days the Inn was establishing its identity.

Francesconi began the process four years ago with no design background, but she has found success through trial and error. She took it upon herself to do the whole design and is currently looking to finish the remaining 26 units before Memorial Day.

“I hear (people) walk in, particularly clients that are coming to the restaurant that haven’t stayed here—because if you live in town, you’re not going to stay here, right?” she says. “They’ll come in, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, I never knew this place looked like this.’ And that’s the greatest compliment for me to hear.”

The people who come in and then want to tell their friends about their experiences, either at the hotel or in the restaurant space now occupied by Riviera, play a large role in growing the Inn’s business over time.

Francesconi says that in 2022, the Inn made $1.9 million from nightly rentals, compared to $35,000 in 1993.

“It was all grassroots and building relationships,” she says. “We’re very much a business of relationships at this property.”

Being “hypersensitive” in noticing what she can change has contributed to making the Inn unique. She gave examples of the hotel staying open during the pandemic and continuing to employ housekeepers on the property to clean seven days each week.

Historically, it can also lay claim to hosting FBI and CIA agents while President Richard Nixon stayed at the Western White House down the road.

All of those elements are things Francesconi has tried to instill in her staff, in terms of respecting the property.

“We’ve been a stronghold within the community since 1955,” she says. “I know that we (have) the Ole Hansen homes and everything, which are so important to our community, but we’re only talking, like 30 years after that, that the San Clemente Inn was built.”

Returning to the long-term impact Francesconi would like to have on the Inn, she notes that most of her staff do have an interest in working in hospitality for their career.

Within her three decades at the Inn, she’s worked with roughly 20 different assistant managers who have had the chance to move forward, and she encourages her staff to take the next steps in their career.

The Inn’s nomination for Best Lodging is a reflection of Francesconi’s view that being the best in town is the standard that staff should strive for every day of the year.

“I want people to know that we are a unique property, and (I want) to continue to maintain that and build off of that,” she says.