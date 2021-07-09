Business Beat: Home and Happy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Joyce Gorman’s New Business Focuses on Improving Clients’ Health and Happiness

By Norb Garrett

If the global pandemic taught us anything, taking good care of yourself—both mind and body—ranks right at the top.

Joyce Gorman couldn’t agree more, and in the midst of the doom and gloom cast by the COVID-19 virus, the 31-year-old native San Clementean decided to launch a business focused entirely on providing health and wellness coaching, coupled with yoga and mindfulness guidance, to help people cope and succeed in today’s hectic world.

“I’m helping people with their lifestyle and everyday experiences,” says Gorman, a 2008 graduate of San Clemente High School who went on to UCLA, eventually securing a Master’s degree in Kinesiology and Integrated Wellness from Point Loma Nazarene University.

Joyce Gorman. Photo: Norb Garrett

“I take a multi-dimensional approach to well-being that is tailored to your lifestyle and interests,” she adds.

One month before the full impact of COVID-19 led to statewide lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, Gorman earned her national certification as a health and wellness coach (NBC-HWC). She’s also a certified yoga and meditation instructor.

Arriving at this point in her life and career also took some soul-searching; prior to embarking on her master’s, Gorman spent six years as a real estate agent in the San Francisco Bay area after a few years in Boston following college. She realized she wanted to focus her life full-time as a teacher and coach, which led to leveraging her learnings teaching yoga and getting her master’s.

“It’s something I believe in,” says Gorman, who was born and raised in San Clemente with her two older brothers by her lifeguard father, Bob, and mother Donna.

“It makes sense to me,” she continues. “There are so many aspects that make up our well-being. Behavior change can take a long time. We’re habitual creatures. We like to stay in our comfort zones.”

Gorman offers everything from Mindfulness Workshops, to personalized yoga instruction in your home, to custom three- and six-month health and wellness coaching programs.

With COVID restrictions lifting, she’s looking forward to being able to provide hands-on instruction for her clients, including individuals, families or groups, as well as sports teams and business leadership teams.

Her website, joycegorman.com, details the different programs and even offers access to her homemade macramé designs.

“I always knew I wanted to come back (to San Clemente),” she says, “but I’m glad I lived in other places, as it’s given me a greater appreciation for being home. I love it here. This is home.”

More information can be found at Gorman’s website, joycegorman.com. She can be reached at 949.573.5579.

Related