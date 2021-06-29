Boat Washes Ashore near T-Street

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

A boat on Tuesday, June 29, had to be pulled back out to the ocean after it had washed ashore near T-Street the night before, according to witnesses in the area.

Sgt. Todd Hylton, Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s public information officer, explained that authorities on Tuesday morning met with the boat’s owner who had been aboard the vessel when it reached the shore shortly after midnight.

Hylton said he didn’t have any details as to why the incident occurred or where the boat was originally docked, other than the boat was tied up improperly.

Passersby on Tuesday afternoon photographed the efforts to get the beached boat back out to sea.



Photos: Courtesy of Rhys Brown

