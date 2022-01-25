SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

Authorities on Sunday, Jan. 23, found the body of a deceased female inside the missing vehicle of Carroll Dunne, a 61-year-old San Clemente woman who was last seen more than a month ago.

The vehicle, a 2016 white Range Rover with the license plate 8PAY283, was located in a parking lot at LAX.

Authorities on Sunday, Jan. 23, found a deceased female body inside the missing vehicle of Carroll Dunne, a San Clemente woman who has been missing since mid-December. Photo: Courtesy of OCSD

A positive identification of the body has not been made; however, it is believed it might be Dunne, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The department is waiting for Los Angeles County officials to identify the body.

“The investigators believe it may be a possible suicide based on evidence found inside the vehicle, but an official cause of death is still under investigation,” OCSD spokesperson Sgt. Todd Hylton said in an email.

Dunne was last seen leaving the parking lot of Ralphs Fresh Fare on Avenida Talega at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

This is a developing story.

Related