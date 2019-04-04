Border Patrol Arrests Man with $350,000 in Meth at San Clemente Checkpoint

San Clemente Times

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man Wednesday evening who had 149 packages of methamphetamine inside his SUV.

The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. on April 3 when a blue Honda CRV with one person in it approached the U.S. Border Patrol immigration checkpoint a few miles south of San Clemente.

“During an initial inspection, Border Patrol agents questioned the driver about his citizenship and noticed a number of cardboard boxes covered with plastic bags in the hatch area,” a press release from Customs and Border Protection stated.

In a secondary inspection, a K-9 alerted officers to the back of the vehicle, and in one of the boxes, agents discovered what appeared to be narcotics.

CBP stated 149 packages were discovered, weighing 151.76 pounds, with an estimated street value of $350,000.

The man, who was a 34-year-old U.S. citizen, his vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at 619.498.9900.