Border Patrol Detains Nine in Smuggling Attempt at San Mateo Point

Border Patrol Agents, with the help of Air and Marine Operations (AMO), detained nine individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. last month, when the group attempted to enter the country near San Mateo Point in San Clemente, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday, Nov. 4.

According to a press release from CBP, AMO agents spotted what appeared to be a suspicious vessel heading toward Trestles Beach at around midnight, the morning of Oct. 25. The vessel, which was a panga-style fishing boat, made landing on a beach near San Mateo Point.

“Eleven people got off the boat and ran toward multimillion-dollar beachfront property,” the press release stated.

Border Patrol agents detained nine of the eleven individuals—six of whom were Chinese nationals, including one woman, and three Mexican nationals, according to the press release. The agents were unable to locate the other two individuals.

The group of individuals who were detained were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, where, during routine questioning, one of the individuals “admitted to being the captain of the boat and faces Federal human-smuggling charges.”

Those with any information about maritime smuggling or suspicious activity along the coast of California should call 911.