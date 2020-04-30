Boys & Girls Club Delivers Meals to Kids in Need During Pandemic

Staff

With students spending the remainder of the school year at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area is working to provide families in need with healthy meals and activity packs for their kids.

Since mid-March, when schools began instructing students to stay at home and out of the classrooms to stem the spread of the virus, the nonprofit group has partnered with several local organizations, corporations and civic groups to provide more than 5,000 meals and hundreds of care packages.

Those care packages contain fruits and vegetables, pasta fixings and more, as well as activity packs including arts and crafts projects the kids can work on and stay busy.

Koa Morgan, a second-grader and a member of the club, has been receiving meals and care packages for several weeks. Koa’s mom, Giselle Martinez, says he enjoys when the club staff makes their drop-off, as he’s able to interact with them.

“He gets to see them and misses the club. I’m thankful for an organization that cares deeply about their members,” she said in a prepared statement shared with the San Clemente Times. “They’re always providing amazing resources for families. Not only are they providing daily food and groceries, they are keeping normal activities going for their members.”

Martinez added that Koa is continuing his reading program virtually and loves the weekly art projects the club sends to him.

The meals program was initially started to help families who are already members, but the club has since expanded to any family in need, according to Development Director Elizabeth Beas.

To learn more about enrolling in the program, email info@bgcsca.org.