Boys & Girls Club Hosts Virtual Golf Tourney, Auction to Support Youth

Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area has gone virtual for its 2020 Driving Dreams Golf Tournament and auction in light of the ongoing public health crisis.

The tournament is the Club’s second largest fundraiser of the year and provides vital resources for its summer camp, which will open several weeks early so families can get back to work, according to the organization.

“During this crisis, we have delivered over 6,000 meals to families in need and provided virtual programming to keep kids engaged while schools and our Club is closed,” the Club said in a press release, adding, “Now more than ever, our community is relying on us to have essential needs met, from food security to safe and affordable childcare.”

The Club’s online auction is currently going on and ends this Sunday, July 5. Such items available for auction include Disney Park Hopper tickets, gift certificates for clothing, and a portable grill package among others.

As of Thursday, July 2, the Club had raised $500 toward its goal of raising $5,000 from the auction.

“With your donation, we will continue to deliver hot meals and groceries to families in need. We will also train our staff to maintain safe social distancing practices and ready our Club to safely reopen,” the club said in the release. “Your generosity will also ensure we can provide financial aid for those struggling the most due to COVID-19.”

To participate in the tournament, groups of four (or if you don’t have a group, the Club will pair you with someone) can choose a date between now and July 5 to schedule a tee time at any course of their choosing.

The cost to play is $100, which includes a stocked cooler to enjoy during the session. The cooler and other play gifts, such as golf balls, face masks, hand sanitizer, and dinner vouchers—to name a few—can be picked up at the Club. Players can call the Club ahead to arrange to a time to pick up the gifts.

Upon arriving at the course, players will need to check in to the tournament using the 18 Birdies app. While some of the contests that are usually offered during the tournament have to be suspended this year, the Club does have other contests through the app such as the longest drive, the best swing, worst swing, and even best dressed foursome.

For more information on participating in the tournament and the auction, contact Elizabeth Beas at 949.484.0122 or elizabeth@bgcsca.org.