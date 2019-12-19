Boys & Girls Club to Host Annual Holiday Bikes Event for Kids

Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area will be the North Pole again this year, as the organization hopes to help make Christmas wishes come true for 20 deserving children around town.

Urban Bicycles Outfitters in North Beach is helping the club out by donating the “elves” who will assemble and deliver the high-quality 20” bikes for boys and girls just in time for the holiday festivities.

At around 6 p.m. at the club’s headquarters at 1304 Calle Valle, San Clemente on Thursday, Dec. 19, Urban Bicycle Outfitters and its “elves” will present the bicycles to the kids.

For more information, contact the club’s Programs Director, Veronica Vega, by calling 949.492.0376, ext. 16, or emailing vvega@bgcsca.org.