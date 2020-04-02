Boys & Girls Club to Host Blood Drive this Month

Staff

The Boys & Gils Club of South Coast Area will be partnering with Southern California Food Bank on Friday, April 17, to host a blood drive at the Campbell Fieldhouse in San Clemente.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood, according to the club. All donors must show photo identification.

The club also recommends that participants eat a good meal and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit scbloodbank.org or call 1.844.380.5220.

The blood drive will be held at 1304 Calle Valle in San Clemente on Friday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.