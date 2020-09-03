Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Gala

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

In response to COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast area will be hosting its annual Great Futures Gala virtually on Sept. 12, with a socially distanced Drive-In Viewing at the Outlets at San Clemente.

The gala is the club’s largest annual fundraiser, which helps to support technology development, increase club staff-to-member ratios, and pay for cleaning and safety supplies.

“We are excited to offer this unique experience to our community,” Club CEO Terry Hughes said in a press release. “In this era of social distancing, we think this is a fun and safe way to come together and help kids build great futures and help families recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

In the past few months, the club has responded to the changing needs of the families it serves by delivering 8,000 meals to families in need and offering virtual programming to engage children from home. When some restrictions were lifted, the club reopened for emergency child care by following health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. at bgsca.org/gala and those interested in attending the Drive-In Viewing can come as early as 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75. All cars must be parked by 7:10 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. live show. The audio will be transmitted by FM to the car radio.