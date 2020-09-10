Boys & Girls Clubs Exceed Goal During ‘Greatness Amplified’ Fundraiser

Staff

Boys & Girls clubs throughout Orange County collectively worked to raise more than $300,000 during a 24-hour “Greatness Amplified” fundraiser late last month, far exceeding its goal of $150,000.

In total, $309,334 was raised across all 14 county clubs during the Aug. 26 fundraiser, with the local Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area raising $30,695 in contributions to support youth in its service area of San Clemente.

“We are grateful to the donors that care for our Club kids as much as we do. Every donation allows us to reach as many kids as possible, so they don’t fall behind in their education,” Jim Aurelio, board treasurer and past president of the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, said in a press release.

“The more than $309,000 raised will help Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County provide equity in services, facilitate a steady return to normalcy, aid schools with distance learning, and build future preparedness through dedicated mentors,” Aurelio said.

More than 450 donors contributed to the fundraiser, whose monetary donations will support the Clubs’ implementation of a variety of strategies to support the youth and families of the region during this challenging school year, all while adhering to public safety guidelines.

Donations will help Clubs provide full-day programming with academic assistance for remote learning, alongside enrichment activities both on-site and online. Additionally, funding will help maintain support services including telehealth and wellness checks, Grab-n-go STEM activities, access to licensed therapists, food distribution, family resources, plus literacy and reading programs.