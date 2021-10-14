Boys & Girls, Kiwanis Clubs to Host Pickleball Tourney for Charity

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

The Kiwanis Club of San Clemente and Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area are inviting the community to participate in a pickleball tournament for charity this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Kiwanis will present the Pumpkin Pickleball Classic at the local Boys & Girls Club, where 48 players can compete in the tournament that’s meant to help raise money for the South Coast Area chapter and other charities that the Kiwanis Club support.

Split into two groups, or divisions, each registered player will be randomly paired with another player ahead of each game. The random groupings, the Boys & Girls Club explained, will have nothing to do with skill level.

There will be six pickleball courts with 24 players playing at one time. Each game will be decided in 10 minutes or the first to score 11 points, whichever comes first. After five matches, the top four players from each group will be paired to play in a semifinal game and a finals game to determine the champions and runners-up.

Contest entry is $40 to play in one division, or $75 for both. To register as an individual, head to bgcsca.org/adultpickleball. If registering for both divisions, contact 949.492.0376, ext. 10, to receive the $5 discount code.

