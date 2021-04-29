Boys Wrestling Stays Undefeated

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente boys wrestling team continued its hot start to the season last week.

The Tritons (3-0, 1-0) opened South Coast League play on April 21 with a home match against El Toro, and San Clemente took the win easily, 55-11. San Clemente followed up on April 22 with a win in a Coast View Conference match over local rival Dana Hills. The Tritons were untouched in the win over the Dolphins, 81-0.

Triton Boys’ Wrestling follows the girls with their own 55-11 victory over El Toro tonight! Watch Sophomore Ben Hernandez with the pin here! 👍💪🤼‍♂️ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/udEma5UhHP — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) April 22, 2021

Several Tritons earned wins by pin against both El Toro and Dana Hills, including senior Hunter Nielsen, juniors Jake Lerdahl, Vance Frabasillio and Robert Maley, as well as freshman Andrew Fucci.

San Clemente wrestled for the South Coast League championship against Aliso Niguel (3-1, 1-0) on Wednesday, April 28, but results were not available at press time. The Tritons will next wrestle against Capistrano Valley in a conference match on Thursday, April 29, and against South Torrance on Saturday, May 1.

