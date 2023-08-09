Concerns over the potential impacts of an $11 million project to install 24 pickleball courts at Richard T. Steed Memorial Park prompted the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission to postpone its decision on a preferred project design.

The group voted unanimously on Tuesday night, Aug. 8, to continue the item to a special meeting before its next regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 10, so it could then choose what plan to recommend for City Council approval.

Commissioner Jennifer Elliott was among those who expressed a reluctance into diving into the three varying designs for a facility that would house all the courts and other amenities. She said she didn’t see how the design would coexist with the existing layout within the Steed Park Master Plan.

“I’m not sure that a (design) subcommittee is needed if we could just get some more information about how this overlays with the current plan,” Elliott said. “I think we all have questions, and we need some reassurance that features like volleyball and those other things are not going to go away.”

City Manager Andy Hall, who provided information to the commission regarding the project’s finances and other relevant topics, assured the group that although the council didn’t want too long of a delay in receiving a decision, the city didn’t need to rush the project.

“I think making sure that you guys feel like you have the information that you need to make a well-informed decision, when you feel like you’re ready … that’s when we should move forward,” said Hall.

During an earlier presentation, he also said the city has not yet identified a funding source for constructing the $11 million venture, unlike the $1.2 million project to build temporary pickleball courts at Steed Park (Parks Acquisition and Development Fund) and the $8 million project to stabilize Casa Romantica (Capital Reserve Fund).

The 24-court project, which the City Council increased from 16 courts on May 2, includes building one “championship court” to be used in tournaments, adding at least 95 parking spaces to the park and four more that would comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as a pickleball “pro shop” and restrooms.

Project designer RJM Design Group presented three options to the commission.

Pictured is one of three design plans for a potential 24-court pickleball facility that the San Clemente Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 8, delayed in sending a final recommendation to the City Council. Rendering: Courtesy of the City of San Clemente

Option A’s design features the 95 additional parking spaces and four ADA stalls, the pro shop and restrooms, and a championship court located near the back hillside of the park that looks over Avenida Fabricante.

Options B and C both include 165 additional parking spots and six ADA stalls, the pro shop and restrooms, and a championship court with expanded seating located above or adjacent to the baseball fields. Each of the latter plans features an additional restroom, with the secondary facility located against the back hillside in Option B and located near court Nos. 20, 22, and 24 in Option C.

Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department Director Samantha Wylie provided a clarification regarding the shop.

“I think pro shop is probably a big word to use,” said Wylie. “The commission (and the public) should be aware that this is a 650-square-foot facility. Very little. Half of that is going to be a restroom.”

The other half will likely be used as a space to house staff that could help people who want to reserve playing time at the pickleball facility and speak with staff in general, as well as the pro shop function.

City staff recommended Option C under the belief that its secondary restroom would be more accessible.

However, commissioners including new Chair Rob Feuerstein were troubled by the expanded complex moving the proposed sand volleyball courts and off-leash dog park in the recently updated Steed Park Master Plan.

“I would like to give the public more chance to respond to what the entire plan is going to look like,” Feuerstein said.