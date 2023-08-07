The San Clemente Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission looks to mark off another checkmark towards bringing a fully realized pickleball complex to the city at its next meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 8.

In May, the City Council authorized an amendment to a design contract that increased the total number of courts to 24. On Tuesday, the BPR Commission will review three conceptual plans the RJM Design Group created for the facility at Richard T. Steed Memorial Park.

Regardless of the plan the commission favors, the city would have to spend roughly $10.9 million on developing and constructing the 24 courts and other amenities, according to the city’s staff report.

Committee members have the option to recommend that council approve one of Options A, B, or C. Option A’s design features 95 additional parking spaces and four more that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a pickleball pro shop and restrooms, and a “championship court” located near the back hillside of Steed Park that looks over Avenida Fabricante.

Options B and C both include 165 additional parking spots and six ADA stalls, a pickleball pro shop and restrooms, and a championship court with expanded seating located above or adjacent to the baseball fields.

Those two plans, however, differ in that Option B would have one more restroom against the back hillside, and an extra restroom would be constructed near courts Nos. 20, 22 and 24 for Option C.

City staff is recommending the commission forward Option C to the council.

The Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 910 Calle Negocio.