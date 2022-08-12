BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

The City of Big Bear Lake has tapped San Clemente City Manager Erik Sund to be its new chief executive.

During a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Big Bear City Council voted, 4-1, to approve a city manager agreement with Sund, who is set to earn an annual salary of $265,000, plus benefits that include, among other things, health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave.

The employment agreement will begin Sept. 19, according to the City of Big Bear Lake.

Sund could not immediately be reached for comment as of this posting.

In a text message to San Clemente Times on Friday, Aug. 12, Mayor Gene James called Sund a “dedicated servant with a vast wealth of knowledge.”

“Our loss is a gain for Big Bear Lake,” James continued. “I wish Erik the very best in his new endeavor.”

The move to Big Bear comes just over a year since a San Clemente City Council majority voted to promote Sund to the chief executive position under a three-year contract with a base salary just shy of $250,000.

Sund has been with the City of San Clemente since late 2013, when he was hired as the assistant city manager.

Sund briefly served as the interim city manager while the council worked to find a replacement for his predecessor, James Makshanoff. Makshanoff left the city for Pomona in January 2020, prompting the council to appoint Robert Dunek as acting city manager.

Dunek was under a six-month contract with the city that expired in June 2020. The council at the time, which only had four members, rejected Dunek’s contract extension in a 2-0-2 vote, leading to Sund being elevated to the role in an interim capacity.

This is a developing story.

