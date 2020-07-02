BREAKING: County-Run Beaches, Parking Lots to Close for Fourth of July Weekend

By Shawn Raymundo and Zach Cavanagh

County-operated beaches and parking lots will be closed over the holiday weekend in an effort to slow the latest coronavirus outbreak, OC Parks announced on Thursday, July 2.

From Saturday, July 4, to Sunday, July 5, the county-operated beaches, including Capistrano Beach, Salt Creek Beach, Baby Beach, Poche Beach and Strands Beach, and their parking lots will be closed, according to a county press release.

The state also closed its state beach parking lots from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5. Laguna Beach and Newport Beach closed their city beaches for the holiday weekend, as well.

The move to close the beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, which is sure to attract crowds of beachgoers, followed a recommendation from state officials amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The county, on Wednesday, reported a test positivity rate of 10.4%, surpassing the state’s threshold for elevated disease transmission of 8%. It also posted its largest number of hospitalized cases with 542 people being treated at hospitals in Orange County. More than 190 of those individuals required treatment in intensive care units.

This is a developing story.