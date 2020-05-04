Update: State Lifts Beach Closure for San Clemente; Pier to Reopen for Active Use

By Shawn Raymundo

San Clemente’s beaches are allowed to reopen for active-use yet again as the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services gave the city the go-ahead to lift the contentious beach closure on Monday, May 4.

Citing the city’s active-use plan that had been recently implemented at the local beaches, Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci wrote to the city on Monday that its beaches “are permitted to reopen under this beach management plan.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week directed all of Orange County’s beaches to close after news photos showed an influx of beachgoers defying social distancing guidelines and crowding coastal cities, namely Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

The directive came less than a week of the city reopening its beaches under the active-use restrictions, which allowed residents to run, swim and surf among other exercise-related activities.

During a special city council meeting on Friday, May 1, when the governor’s countywide beach closure went into effect, interim City Manager Robert Dunek explained that the city was working on submitting its active-use plan to the state in the hopes of being allowed to quickly reopen.

In the letter from the Emergency Services office, Ghilarducci stated that the city’s plan is consistent with Newsom’s stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 19.

“Vigilance will be necessary to support successful implementation and prevent unsafe conditions,” the letter went on to state.

In a press release on Monday, the city also announced that starting Tuesday, May 5, the San Clemente Pier would reopen for active use. Though fishing would continue to be prohibited until further notice, the city stated.

“Those who wish to enjoy the pier need to practice social distance and avoid stopping along railing and benches,” press release stated.

Under the active use restrictions, visitors are allowed to use the beaches and beach trail for running, swimming, jogging and surfing, to name a few. The parking lots for the city’s beaches will remain closed.

According to the city, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Marine Safety and Park Rangers will continue patrolling the beaches and trail, with the primary objective of notifying beachgoers of the active-use guidelines.

“Those found no voluntarily complying” with the restrictions could be cited, the city stated.

This story has been updated to include additional details from the city.