Brew Ha Ha Supports Local Breweries During COVID-19 Pandemic

During the public health crisis, the San Clemente-based Brew Ha Ha Productions is doing its part to support the local craft beer industry, which has been among the hardest-hit amid the stay-at-home orders from the state and county.

Last month, the local business announced it had begun to sell special T-shirts and hoodies with the intention of donating the proceeds to the Orange County Brewers Guild, which supports local breweries in the community.

“Being small business owners ourselves within the beer and entertainment industry, we understand the severity of this situation and toll it’s taking on all of us,” the company said on its online shop. “A lot of really great people have lost their jobs, and many are at risk of losing their businesses because of these shutdowns.”

The shirts, priced at $24.99, and the hoodies, priced at $49.99, have special graphics showing either a six-pack of beer or a tall can paired with a surgical mask. Each item encourages shoppers to “drink local, stay home,” and features the hashtag #coronavirussucks.

“We might not be able to leave our homes, but we can still enjoy our beer,” the online shop says. “You can still pick up crowlers, growlers, and packaged beer from most all of our local breweries and enjoy them in the comfort and safety of your own home.”

Visitors to the site can also choose to simply donate $5 or more to the cause. Brew Ha Ha’s special merchandise can be found at ocbrewhaha.myshopify.com.