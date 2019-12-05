Brough to Host Forums in South County

Staff

State Assemblymember Bill Brough (R-Dana Point) will host a series of community forums throughout South Orange County beginning on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Mission Viejo, his office recently announced.

The forums, the first of which will be held at Mission Viejo’s city hall from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, will give the South County an opportunity to discuss a myriad of local issues, including homelessness, gas taxes, housing and transportation, to name a few.

“Providing a Sacramento update and discussing pressing local issues like affordability, transportation, taxes, REAL ID, sober living and homelessness are just a few of the topics I will discuss with residents of the 73rd Assembly District. As your elected State Assemblyman, I value your input and will continue to make myself available to you and our community. I encourage you to attend,” Brough said in a press release.

Following the forum in Mission Viejo, Brough will head to the Ladera Ranch Civic Center’s Oak Knoll Clubhouse, where he’ll host another forum from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday. He’ll host a third forum in San Juan Capistrano at its city hall on Dec. 9 from 9-10 a.m.