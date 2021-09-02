Business Beat: Authentically Martin

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

New Menswear Shop Specializes in All-American Styles

By Norb Garrett

Working in the fashion retail business in New York City can make or break you. Long hours, demanding customers and an ever-evolving flow of products require dedication and commitment.

For Marin County, California transplant Martin Majano Jr., NYC was the perfect environment to help shape his future dreams. After moving there in 2000 to work for high-end luxury brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Omega and John Varvatos, it was a casual conversation with a friend in the city that inspired his next move.

“It was July 2007, and I was smoking cigars with a buddy when he asked me what my own business might look like if I were to open up my own shop,” Majano recalled.

His response was instant, and his vision was clear.

North Menswear owner Martin Majano Jr. Photo: Norb Garrett

“I would open a men’s lifestyle shop that wasn’t only about clothing but would feel rustic and lived in, like a beach bungalow,” he continued. “It would feature American-made goods, but I’d curate it with goods from artisans and locals, like home goods, accessories, and be a place for people to hang out.”

Thirteen years later, his vision has manifested itself in San Clemente at North Menswear located in North Beach. It’s a direct reflection of Majano’s vision for the store—rustic, All-American, warm, authentic and featuring curated clothing, shoes and accessories surrounding couches and casual chairs for sitting and chatting.

It also features local artwork and local crafts and products. It’s Majano’s second location for North Menswear, but the first one that he and his team personally curated—a year after he had acquired the original North Menswear in Laguna Beach from proprietor Peter Surprenant (located at 380 Gleneyre Street).

“I remember first seeing Peter’s shop in October 2013 in Laguna Beach,” said Majano, who along with his wife, Paula, are raising their four children. “It was everything I was envisioning but done by someone else. While (the San Clemente) store is 100% my vision, I still use many of the same lines and vendors Pete had.”

Since acquiring the business and launching his own vision for the store in November 2020, Majano, with the help of his team, Alec Williams and Julian Majano, have revamped the website and social media strategy to better capture the essence of North. There’s even an app available on all platforms.

A self-described “people person,” Majano envisions his store as not only a place to shop, but for friends and clients to come hang out, share stories and be together.

“This is a lifestyle,” said Majano, 46, who loves riding motorcycles but has yet to try surfing, although he’s game for it. “I’m all about being authentic, supporting community and meeting great people.”

North Menswear, located 1520 North El Camino Real, Unit 3, is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more about the store at northmenswear.com or by following it @northmenswear. The store can be reached at 949.218.1553.

