Business Beat: Beauty Is Skin-Deep

New Spa Focuses on Anti-Aging, Acne and More

By Norb Garrett

Demi Broughton is a self-professed workaholic who started working at age 13. When she was diagnosed almost six years ago with Hashimoto’s Disease (which affects the thyroid) and had to stop working as an aesthetician at Platinum Medical Spa in Aliso Viejo, she was forced to take stock of life.

She took three years off before returning to work at Platinum, only to have that work halted amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. As she and her husband, Ryan, dealt with the pandemic, they had lots of time to talk about where her career might go next.

“We were at home during the pandemic, and I thought I needed to go back and do my own thing,” said Broughton, 43, who was born and raised in San Juan Capistrano and has been working in the skin-care industry since 2009, when she left the fashion world to attend Paul Mitchell Skin Academy in Costa Mesa.

Demi Broughton’s new skincare spa, Skin Restore. Photo: Norb Garrett

She started her first skin-care business in 2011, before a chance meeting at a trade show in Las Vegas led to a partnership resulting in her moving to Platinum in 2012, where she grew the skin-care business by 40% as the lead aesthetician. She left in 2016 to tackle Hashimoto’s, then returned briefly before the pandemic stopped the world in its tracks.

“In the middle of COVID, I rented my own studio and started back up, all within state guidelines regarding close contact,” she said.

A friend mentioned there was space available for her own spa in San Clemente, and upon seeing the space at 312 Avenida de la Estrella, Broughton signed the lease immediately.

Broughton’s vision for her own business, Skin Restore, was shaped when she was a teenager working for her mom and aunt, who owned a hair salon.

“I was blessed at a young age to know how to care for my skin,” said Broughton. “I offer all medical-grade skin care treatments. I don’t just do the typical facial—the steam and cream. I have devices that go deeper and offer better results. We offer clinical treatments and medical-grade skin care.”

The sparkling new 650-square-foot spa, featuring two state-of-the-art treatment rooms, retail space and a waiting area with ocean views and a balcony, has been open since last September, but only has returned to full speed since the June reopening of the state.

Skin Restore offers a range of services, from her “Diamond Glow Facial,” to “Fire and Ice” and the “Teen Facial.” Also, starting in September, Broughton’s excited to offer the industry’s newest technology, Jetpeel.

“Taking care of your skin is so important,” said Broughton, who noted that much of her work is focused on anti-aging and acne solutions. “I’ve literally had people in my room crying because they’re struggling with acne, and I’ve helped people target the issues and get back to a healthy state. I love to help people with their skin.”

Located at 312 Avenida de la Estrella, San Clemente, Skin Restore is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Find out more about Skin Restore at its website, skinrestoreoc.com, or following it @skinrestoreoc.com. Skin Restore can be reached at 949.545.7919.

