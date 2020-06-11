Business Beat: Boden Energy Solutions

Boden Energy Solutions

tyler@bodenenergysolutions.com

949.310.5013

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

Boden Energy Solutions, created by San Clemente local Tyler Boden, is a consulting firm that works with clients to develop their solar projects.

Boden works as a consultant to help educate homeowners and business owners who are looking to navigate the process of solar energy. He connects clients with contractors who would be a good fit for the project as a “solar broker.”

Boden is no stranger to solar energy. Before he started his company, he worked for a large solar installation company for six years.

His time as a solar installer allowed him to gain a firm understanding of the industry. With this knowledge, Boden has created a network of contractors and is able to partner them with clients as a neutral third party.

Boden created Boden Energy Solutions a few months ago and has focused the business on working with Orange County residents. However, his network allows him to develop out-of-state projects as well.

Boden sits on the city’s Human Affairs Committee. He is working on an initiative to implement a Community Choice Energy program (CCE) that would give South Orange County cities purchasing power for electricity. The decision would allow for reinvestment in renewable energy products and to put revenues back into the community.

Boden Energy Solutions was created with the idea of forming connections between individuals and contractors in order to make the development of solar projects as easy and simple as possible.

“In one hour, the sun casts enough energy on the Earth’s surface to power the entire world for a year,” Boden said. “The potential for energy independence and resiliency is what intrigues and motivates me to be part of the shift toward renewable energy.”