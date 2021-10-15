Business Beat: Dynamic Duo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

From Insurance to Classic Car Rebuilds, These Guys Have You Covered

By Norb Garrett

Rebuilding classic cars requires a lot of patience, skill and love.

For classic car buffs Joe Leicht and his nephew, Danny Holcomb, transforming an old, beat-up 1969 Chevy Chevelle into a trophy-winning show car taught them how to put their mutual love and passion into a project, ending up with something of which they could both be proud.

Now, the duo is putting their efforts together on a new, much different project, as they’ve started their own insurance agency in San Clemente as part of the Farmers Insurance group of companies.

Joe Leicht Insurance Agency, Inc., officially opened its doors in San Clemente on July 1, with Leicht and Holcomb teaming up as insurance agents offering area residents a full range of insurance products including, of course, guaranteed value insurance for classic car owners.

“We can do anything you need, from home, auto, umbrella policies, business and restaurant policies and worker’s comp, and even help employers become compliant with the CAL SAVERS mandate that goes into effect in June 2022,” Leicht said.

Leicht became an insurance broker in 2016 after spending more than 30 years in the golf industry, including a stint as general manager at some local golf courses such as San Juan Hills Golf Club and Shorecliffs Golf Club.

Joe Leicht and his nephew, Danny Holcomb, are San Clemente’s newest insurance team with Farmers Insurance. Photo by Norb Garrett

It was the job at Shorecliffs that brought Leicht to San Clemente in 2009 from Twisted Dune Golf Club in New Jersey.

“My insurance broker planted the seed in my mind to think about becoming an insurance broker,” said Leicht, who became a PGA golf teaching professional at age 18 before going to college and earning his degree at PGA Business School.

Leicht took his first job as an assistant pro at Alta Vista Country Club in 1995. Born in Pennsylvania, his family moved often, as his father was an aerospace engineer, which landed them in California for his high school and college years.

Leicht’s shift from a career in golf to insurance led him to earning his insurance license with Farmers and assuming a small agency in Costa Mesa in 2016, when the agency owner retired. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leicht decided to move the practice to San Clemente to be closer to his home. He found a 600-square-foot office location in North San Clemente and opened this summer.

Surrounded by photos of their restored ’69 Chevelle and mini models of other classic cars, Leicht and Holcomb told San Clemente Times that they’re excited about their shared passions for cars and the future opportunities as they build their insurance brokerage.

Holcomb is as excited about the business as he is in restoring their next project, his uncle’s ’66 GTO.

“What’s great about the cars is my kids even love them, and can’t wait to work on Joe’s GTO,” said Holcomb. “We worked with my dad on this car. Unfortunately, he died suddenly before we finished it, but working with Joe on the car, it was just a natural fit to come work with him in the business.”

As the pandemic gradually subsides, Leicht is confident that his business can support people as they return to “normal” life.

“Everybody is so active in California—there are so many interests that people have, and they need insurance for much of it,” said Leicht, who is active in the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary. “If you’re into boating, snowboarding, classic cars, we can help with any or all of your insurance needs.”

Farmers Insurance

Joe Leicht Insurance Agency, Inc.

121 W. El Portal, Ste 101

San Clemente

949.873.5664

jleicht@farmersagent.com

