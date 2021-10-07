Business Beat: Keeping It Cool

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

New Motorized Window Shades Business Taps Smart Tech

By Norb Garrett

Everyone these days is talking about “smart homes.” From solar energy, to remote-controlled security cameras and doorbells, voice-activated lighting and thermostats, technological advances are helping to drive forward the concept of the modern home.

“Don’t forget about the motorized window shades,” says David Dilitkanich, founder and owner of California Motorized Shades. “That takes it to the next level.”

Dilitkanich decided to start California Motorized Shades in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. After departing his marketing position at Legrand (a French-owned global manufacturer of window shades with an office in Carlsbad), Dilitkanich’s entrepreneurial instincts kicked in.

Armed with a Master’s degree in Business from UCLA and experience both in the marketing world, having worked in marketing at both The Walt Disney Co. (right out of business school) and then Legrand, Dilitkanich figured the time was right to start his own business.

David Dilitkanich, founder and owner of California Motorized Shades. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel Viola

“I’ve seen other family friends who’ve had small businesses,” said Dilitkanich, 40, who grew up in Mission Viejo, “and I’ve always admired how they built something of their own and controlled their own destiny.”

After coming up with a business plan, he officially launched California Motorized Shades in April 2021. He partnered with a local installer, leading to their first sale shortly thereafter.

“We offer a full range of window shade styles, both motorized and manual, as well as shutters and motorized projection screens,” Dilitkanich says.

He and his new bride, Chanel, live in San Clemente, but how they arrived in San Clemente is unique. As a kid growing up in nearby Mission Viejo, Dilitkanich always yearned to live by the beach, so when he took the job working in Carlsbad, he started looking for a place in San Clemente.

His realtor asked him if he’d be willing to chronicle his home search on a TV show, so HGTV filmed it for its House Hunters series and titled the show, “Beachy Bachelor Pad in CA,” which marked the second episode of the series’ 135th season.

Dilitkanich and Chanel love living in San Clemente, with their dog, Fiji. Business is transacted online, but he hopes to soon open a showroom in town.

“We just love the community here, going to the beach, exploring the parks, hiking the outdoors and dining at local restaurants,” he says. “It’s the perfect balance of slower pace of life, but there’s plenty of things to do.”

California Motorized Shades

camotorizedshades.com

david@camotorizedshades.com

949.345.0274

Related