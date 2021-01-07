Business Beat: Lindora Clinic

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
New Business
Lindora Clinic
1300 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
lindora.com/weight-loss-clinic/san-clemente/
steve.patterson@lindora.com
949.373.8405
Located in Talega, this new weight-loss clinic comprises a team of medically trained personnel to help patients get into shape through ketogenic programs.
