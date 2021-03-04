Business Beat: Moda Planks + Mosaics

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
New Business
Moda Planks + Mosaics
201 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente
modaplanks.com
949.244.4839
cheryl@modaplanks.com and deniz@modaplanks.com
Moda Planks + Mosaics is a new boutique showroom that relocated from San Juan Capistrano to Downtown San Clemente. The new shop offers the latest in wood, luxury vinyl flooring, porcelain and marble, as well as trendy mosaics, pool and landscape materials.
