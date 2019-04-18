Business Beat: Week of April 18-24

Business Beat

By Zara Flores, For the San Clemente Times

New Business

Happy Supplements

101 Avenida Miramar

949.218.4836

happysupplements.com

Happy Supplements is a new personal health business with a variety of products that range from CBD oil to mushroom-extract products and more. Nicole and Tosh Townend dove headfirst into starting their business as soon as cannabis products were legalized in California.

“It’s mellow, non-psychoactive, so it doesn’t change your state of mind and doesn’t give a high,” Nicole said. “It’s calming, not sleepy, and really beautiful that we can heal ourselves with natural remedies.”

She said she uses CBD oils and balms in her daily life, as does her husband, for aches and stress. There are a multitude of benefits that stem from their edible and topical products, including relief from pain, anxiety, and stress.

However, there’s still a stigma around CBD products and a negative association with marijuana, Nicole said, so she wants people to ask questions and learn more about CBD products.

“Try it for yourself,” Nicole said. “There’s no harm in it, and we also carry CBD isolate that doesn’t show up on drug tests if that’s a concern. It’s not a miracle product, but with consistent use, you’ll see and feel a difference. Happy Supplements isn’t just about calmness, but also about health.”

The business offers other edible remedies including coffees and medicinal mushrooms such as Lion’s Mane and Chaga. Locally made kombucha is available with and without hemp and offers an immune system boost and antioxidants.

The Townends had their soft opening on March 15 and are still working on a date for their grand opening, but Happy Supplements is already open to the public. You can follow them on Instagram @happysupplements and stay tuned for information on their grand opening.

New Business

The Lobster Shack

111 W. Avenida Palizada

949.503.1119

thelobstershack.us

The Lobster Shack is San Clemente’s newest business and making a splash with authentic East Coast lobster rolls, clam chowder, lobster bisque and much more. The Lobster Shack was started by local couple Daniel Naughton and Kim Quickel.

Naughton said he has always had a passion for food and owned a food truck before diving into this latest venture. He has been a fanatic for lobster since childhood when it was a scarce meal in his household. Out of all the cuisines in which he has indulged, lobster has always been a standout, and it inspired him to start a business to make it his own.

“We’re trying to take an East Coast concept and bring it to the West Coast, make it a fusion,” Naughton said. “We are using the same type of bread and lobsters from around the world, including langostino, slipper and Tahitian lobster.”

The business idea is to take the base of East Coast-style lobster rolls and foods to create different variations and fusions. They’ve adjusted dressings and condiments slightly for a bit of a change while still maintaining the integrity of the dishes.

All of The Lobster Shack’s seafood comes from sustainable fisheries and legitimate purveyors to ensure the quality of the products and help protect the environment, Naughton said. The Lobster Shack also offers gluten-free options.

The Lobster Shack is now open to the public and will host a grand opening 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 20.