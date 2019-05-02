Business Beat: Week of May 2-8

Compiled by Zara Flores

New Business

Good Times Pet Salon

808 N. El Camino Real

949.205.7999

goodtimespetsalon.com

Brian McAtee and Kelly Conrad are the brother-and-sister duo behind the newest business of pet grooming and pet care in San Clemente, Good Times Pet Salon. They opened earlier in April and have already met many furry friends.

For now, the duo only caters to dogs, but they said they hope to expand to other pets once they’ve dialed down the process of grooming and care. Good Times Pet Salon offers a range of service packages, including a bath, trim, teeth cleaning, ear cleaning, nail trim and more. The length of each service varies according to the size and breed of each dog.

The salon is outfitted with equipment to make the pets’ stay as comfortable and accessible to pets as possible. The grooming tables and baths are built with hydraulics to allow them to fully move down to the floor so that large or older dogs can walk right into them.

The duo said they are excited about providing exceptional, one-to-one, dedicated service to each pet while also providing and receiving feedback from clients.

“Education is a big thing. It’s important to know how to properly care for a dog,” McAtee said. “I love the people and want to make my clients happy. Dogs are easy. A dog can go lie in the dirt and be happy.”

The Salon also offers a locally made line of probiotic products under the brand Skout’s Honor, which range from shampoo and conditioner to stain remover. Skout’s Honor is free of parabens, sulfates, dyes and other unnatural products.

Good Times Pet Salon is open Monday through Saturday. Appointments can be made through their website or by phone.

New Business

Nauti Bean Coffee

info@nautibeancoffee.com

nautibeancoffee.com

Coffee purveyor Joe Provettone is a chief mortgage appraiser with other side jobs to fund his new company: Nauti Bean Coffee. Nauti Bean Coffee has been in the works for months and was launched in April. Provettone said he is also an entrepreneur with many previous ventures under his belt, but this one is unlike any other.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur, even from a young age, but coffee is the first business I’ve had that I’m truly passionate about,” Provettone said.

He’s established his e-commerce business in San Clemente and scoured the area to find who he believes is the best roaster on the market.

“He’s a very well-respected and knowledgeable person and travels to other countries and teaches about the process and cultivation of the coffee beans,” Provettone said. The premium-grade beans cultivated are from Africa and Central America.

Provettone said he has always had a fondness for the ocean. He’s a spearfisher, a surfer and has lived on a boat for a few years. He said he believes coffee and the ocean parallel each other; both are inviting, relaxing and have a beckoning appeal to them. Nauti, short for Nautical, is his fun twist that keeps the pun classy and open to interpretation.

Provettone said he hopes to expand in the future with his own Nauti Bean Coffee shop. For now, his coffee is available in a couple of retail locations, including The San Clemente Store at the Outlets at San Clemente and Cosentino’s Pizza by the Pier.