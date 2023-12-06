As is tradition for the San Clemente City Council at the end of the year, it elected on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, a new mayor and mayor pro tem, with Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Mark Enmeier prevailing, respectively.

Cabral received the title with votes from Enmeier, Councilmember Rick Loeffler and himself, and Enmeier received votes from every councilmember but Steve Knoblock, who served as mayor pro tem this year.

However, unlike other years with the first meeting in December, the new figureheads didn’t assume their roles until the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

The council voted by a 4-1 margin to make effective the appointment of the new mayor and mayor pro tem at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, with Cabral voting against the motion.

Councilmember Chris Duncan, the outgoing mayor who brought the item to the agenda, prefaced the council’s discussion by saying he wanted to avoid the “awkward” shuffling of seats in the middle of an ongoing meeting, and he wanted the incoming mayor to be adequately prepared for what comes with leading the meeting.

“The incoming mayor has the opportunity to meet with staff and prepare to take on those additional responsibilities of the mayor, which is upwards of 20, 25 hours extra a week in addition to the time we already spend on council,” Duncan said.

Loeffler agreed that new elections came with “awkward” moments of councilmembers moving around during the meeting and proposed that Duncan finish out the meeting as chair after the appointment process.

“What that (also gives us) the opportunity to do is, the first meeting we have after this … the mayor that’s been elected and sworn in gets to have—we seat the mayor,” Loeffler added. “(They have) the chance for their family to come down, because we don’t know who the mayor’s going to be beforehand.”

Cabral said he didn’t see a reason to change the system, as he felt everyone on the dais could step into the job if appointed and that the council had plenty of staff personnel available to help if needed.

“I haven’t heard a compelling reason to change,” he said.

Knoblock said he decided to vote in favor of the motion after feeling comfortable Duncan wasn’t changing the system to gain a political advantage.

A public speaker raised a concern that by writing “mayor” as an occupation or vocation on a ballot designation in Duncan’s campaigns for other offices, Duncan could gain an advantage in his campaign process.

Duncan downplayed that claim by saying there was no advantage regardless of what he wrote, and Knoblock had no further questions.

At the end of the meeting, Duncan congratulated Cabral on his new role. Speaking to his own experience, Duncan said he hoped he did a good job as mayor in 2023, calling it a tremendous opportunity.

“It’s been a whirlwind year, the greatest honor of my life to be the mayor of this fine, amazing city that, frankly, surprises me in beautiful ways every day,” he said. “It’s just charming and wonderful and full of great people.”

The council will next meet on Jan. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.