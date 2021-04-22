Cabrillo, Casino Resume Live Performances

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Two iconic San Clemente venues reopened this past weekend with performances and live music to socially distanced audiences.

Utilizing its newly redesigned patio, the Cabrillo Playhouse opened on Friday evening, April 16, with its Garden Cabaret. Six performers presented an evening of about two dozen songs from musicals and show tunes.

The Elena Gilliam Quartet performs at Casino San Clemente’s Dinner Under the Stars event on Saturday evening, April 17. Photo: Tom Marshall

Additional performances were held on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. The next show, Musical Theatre Under the Stars, will be held the weekend of April 30.

And in North Beach, Casino San Clemente relaunched its Dinner Under the Stars jazz series with the Elena Gilliam Quartet on Saturday night, April 17. The Casino’s next concert will be May 5, which will be Cinco de Mayo-themed and feature trumpeter Tony Guerrero and his band.

Both of this past weekend’s events were sold out, with tables socially distanced, limiting the size of the audience.

Tom Marshall contributed to this report.

