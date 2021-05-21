California Department of Public Health Clarifies Details for June 15 Reopening

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Come June 15, conditions in California may resemble what they used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Restrictions will be lifted on indoor and outdoor settings and for physical distancing for business customers and event attendees, according to new guidelines released Friday by the California Department of Public Health. Restaurants, bars, and other gathering spots will be able to be open without capacity limits.

However, vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 tests will be required for large indoor events and recommended for large outdoor events.

The full state reopening comes as COVID-19 cases plunge nationally and some people are fully vaccinated. The June reopening will also do away with the state’s four-tier color-coded pandemic monitoring system that has, at times, limited business operations and activities when cases were high.

Masking requirements for fully vaccinated people are expected to go away on June 15 as well, per Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Vaccinations continue to occur in California, though demand is slowing. There have been over 2.9 million vaccine doses administered so far in Orange County. As of May 19, close to 1.4 million people in Orange County are fully vaccinated, or around 46.6% of the county population.

Statewide, over 35 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 255,843 average doses per day. There are over 7 million doses on hand—representing 30days of inventory. Close to half of the state’s population (48.1%) is fully vaccinated.

Orange County has specifically had 2,976,349 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 3.2 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 9 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 156,978 doses for Orange County and nearly two million for the state.

There were 68 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 75. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -10.9%.

Orange County reported 10 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease from last week’s number of 20. There are 36.2% of total ICU beds available, an increase from last week’s 31.8%. There are 76% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 248,408 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 3,026 total cases and 35 total deaths, with 7 new cases over the past week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,788 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 5 new cases over the past week.

Dana Point has 1,521 total cases and 33 total deaths, with three new cases over the past week.

There were no new reported coronavirus-related deaths in the tri-city area this week, or even past 30 days.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 339 total cases, with 2 new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to May 8, there was a cumulative total of 3,727 cases in Orange County schools with 12 reported from May 2-8, and 20 from April 25-May 1. Of the total cases, there were 2,304 student cases, 767 teacher cases and 656 cases among other staff. As of May 8, there were 2,047 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,043 cases in high schools, 116 cases in combined K-12 schools and 521 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School had one case.

Dana Point schools had no active cases.

In San Juan Capistrano, Del Obispo Elementary School had one case, San Juan Elementary School had two cases, and Marco Forster Middle School had 3 cases.

Schools whose boundaries include those cities had no active cases.

