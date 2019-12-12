California DMV in Santa Ana to Host REAL ID Service on Saturday

Staff

To encourage residents in Orange and Los Angeles counties to obtain a REAL ID, the California DMV will open its Sana Ana Field Office for a one-day Saturday service this weekend.

As part of the new federal requirement beginning Oct. 1, 2020, residents looking to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases must be able to show a valid passport or other federally approved document, including a REAL ID driver license or identification card.

The DMV’s Santa Ana Field Office is located at 1330 East First Street. The one-day-only REAL ID service on Saturday, Dec. 14, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.