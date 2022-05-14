Caltrans to Temporarily Close 5 Freeway at El Toro, Alicia Parkway for Overnight Construction

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

A section of Interstate 5 will be closed during the late evening and early morning hours of Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, as crews will be relocating overhead transmission lines, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Starting Monday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the 5 Freeway will be closed in both directions at Alicia Parkway, going northbound, at El Toro Road going southbound. Message signs will be located leading up to the closure to advise motorists to take alternate routes.

Caltrans will be working with the Orange County Transportation Authority to relocate overhead transmission lines at Los Alisos Blvd., which is halfway between Alicia Parkway and El Toro.

The first detour will include taking the southbound I-5 off-ramp to El Toro Road, going straight to Paseo De Valencia before making a left on Alicia Pkwy, and making a right to get on the I-5 southbound on-ramp.

The second detour will require motorists to exit via the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Alicia Pkwy, making a right on Alicia and a left on Muirlands Blvd., followed by another left on El Toro, and a right on the I-5 northbound on-ramp.

Caltrans advises drivers to obey the posted signs and traffic instructions for the safety of all workers and other motorists.

The work schedule is subject to change because of traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues, Caltrans noted.

For more information and updates, contact the District 12 Public Information Office at 657.328.6000 or on social media via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, all at the handle @CaltransOC.

For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Elizabeth Manzo at 657.328.6621 or TTY 711.

