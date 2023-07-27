Camino Health Center aims to provide health care services for medically underserved and low-income patients in Orange County, a health care center officials expect will continue courtesy of a recent $100,000 donation from Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group.

A formal check presentation was held at Camino Health Center’s clinic in San Juan Capistrano on Thursday, July 27.

“We’re really excited to have that donation subsidize a lot of what we do at Camino Health Center,” Camino Health Center CEO Jeremy Elkins said.

Patients can get primary care, dental services, mental health services, OB-GYN services, and other medical services. Camino Health Center also has sites in San Clemente and Lake Forest.

“People can come to us who are in need and need multiple services related to their health, and we can really provide it all,” Elkins said. “That donation really helps the totality of their care.”

Camino Health Center Development Director Hilary Zappin, whose department was created in 2020 and serves as the fundraising arm for the center, said the donation will help with patient care, particularly those who can’t afford services.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” Zappin said. “We offer a sliding fee scale based on a patient’s income and family size.”

Even then, Camino Health Center ensures funding is in place so patients can get the care they need, she said.

Camino Health Center can be an “amazing grace” for parents dealing with children who have dental issues, which can in turn impact kids’ academic performance and overall health, Zappin said.

“Watching the patient’s face and the family’s face light up, that’s the reason I do what I do,” she said.

In 2022, Camino Health Center had just under 16,000 unique patients and 64,000 visits.

“A third of those patients were uninsured,” Elkins said. “Donations like this are really important to help us to be able to provide the totality of that care to anybody, regardless of their ability to pay or whether or not they have insurance.”

Zappin said while Camino Health Center gets a lot of funding from the federal government, other donations like Thursday’s assistance help.

“Government dollars are wonderful and they help us so much but we have many families that can’t even afford their medicine or different times of things,” she said.

Since Zappin’s department was created, a total of $1.5 million has been raised to directly support patients.

“We have started the corporate sponsorship program,” she said. “This is our second corporate sponsor at the humanitarian level—the highest level that we have—at $100,000 or more.”

Having partners in the community who believe in Camino Health Center’s mission is “wonderful,” Zappin said.

Camino Health Center is around to help people when they need medical care the most, Elkins said.

“For folks not tied to any type of medical insurance, who may not have a medical home, I think it’s incredibly important,” he said of Camino Health Center’s role in Orange County. “It can keep them from having a medical condition that escalates to something worse that would require a hospitalization.”

Zappin said the integrated medical care model is fantastic, given parents who bring a child in for immunizations and are struggling can then receive behavioral health services.

“It’s all in one house for them,” she said.

Primary care services are offered Monday through Friday and extended hour services on certain weekdays, depending on the location. Saturday services are also available.

“People can call in,” Elkins said. “They can make an appointment through our patient portal on our website, or they can walk in.”

More information about the center and its site hours can be found at caminohealthcenter.org.