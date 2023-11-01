The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is continuing to monitor a vegetation fire located in the northern section of Camp Pendleton’s grounds on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to officials from the base.

“Smoke may be visible, but there is no threat to personnel or structures,” Second Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak said in an email.

Hollenbeak added that Camp Pendleton heavily tracks all fires within its area, including the ongoing fire within the “whiskey impact area” that the base first reported Tuesday, Oct. 31, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Camp Pendleton has a history of letting fires on the base burn out on their own, according to a Defense Visual Information Distribution Service article Hollenbeak referenced. Firefighters avoid putting out fires to stay safe from potentially unexploded munitions.

“Our team will provide updates to that post as soon as they become available,” Hollenbeak said of Camp Pendleton’s post on Tuesday.