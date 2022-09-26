Capo Unified Addresses E-Bike Use with New ‘Safe Routes to School’ Policy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Given the rise in use of electric bikes, the Capistrano Unified School District is establishing a policy to govern their use on school campuses.

The CUSD Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Sept. 21, voted to allow the district to implement a “Safe Routes to School” policy that’s meant to provide guidelines for students on how to ride safely and properly store their e-bikes at school.

In-depth details of the policy—that Board President Martha McNicholas noted is “still in development”—were not spelled out during the meeting or in an agenda report as each school site is responsible for developing their own procedures.

“Strategies in support of the Safe Routes to School Program shall be based on the grade levels of the students and an assessment of the conditions and needs of each school and the surrounding neighborhoods,” the district said in its report.

Aside from suggesting minor revisions, the trustees did not extensively comment on the policy, which had been introduced by the board during its meeting last month.

The policy “is essential for our schools and our community,” said Michele Ploessel-Campbell, executive vice president of the Capistrano Unified Council Parent Teacher Student Association. “It will help save student lives.”

Ploessel-Campbell also noted that the Niguel Hills Parent Teacher Student Association recently hosted an e-bike education event in conjunction with the Dana Hills Parent Teacher Student Association, where the Safe Routes to School policy was mentioned.

Safety concerns over e-bikes have become a hot topic in South Orange County, with officials, law enforcement and school resource officers emphasizing an education-first approach to addressing community concerns of reckless ridership.

“Students riding e-bikes to/from school and the storage of e-bikes on campus needs to be regulated,” the district said in its report. “A committee of district and site administrators developed a protocol for e-bikes, which includes storage, security, permits, education, bike classifications and safety. This policy has been reviewed and edited by legal counsel.”

The policy specifically outlines that the CUSD superintendent or a designee may appoint a Safe Routes to School Program coordinator and identify or establish district or school site committees to oversee and coordinate related activities.

The district can also collaborate with other entities including transportation agencies, cities, county agencies and community organizations.

“The Superintendent or designee shall explore the availability of grant funds and other sources of funding to support related projects and activities,” the policy states. “The Superintendent or designee shall periodically report to the board on the implementation of program activities and progress toward program goals.”

An agenda item intended to advocate for local public health departments to have more say in public health matters—brought about by COVID-19 restrictions being mandated by the state—was removed from Wednesday’s agenda.

