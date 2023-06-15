Dr. Christopher Brown was officially named as the new superintendent for the Capistrano Unified School District on Wednesday, June 14.

In a unanimous vote, the CUSD Board of Trustees approved a contract for Brown, who is taking over the role from former Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte. Brown begins the role July 1. His contract runs through June 30, 2027.

Brown’s initial salary is for $335,000 and will be increased by 3.98% after completion of his first, second, and third years of service “to be competitive with those of superintendents in similarly sized Orange County districts,” according to the terms of his contract.

He comes to CUSD from the Long Beach Unified School District where he served as the assistant superintendent for Research, Assessment, and School Improvement.

Brown said he was “excited” to be selected.

Dr. Christopher Brown will assume the role of new superintendent for the Capistrano Unified School District on July 1. Photo: Courtesy of Capistrano Unified School District

“I’ve spent the last 20 years working in the Long Beach Unified School District as a teacher and leader,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some great educators there. I’m really excited to learn from some of the great educators that are here in Capistrano Unified, as a member of the team moving forward.”

Brown was recruited by consultants CUSD hired during a months-long search for candidates.

Trustees voted, 4-3, to terminate Brulte’s contract in December 2022 for undisclosed reasons. Deputy Superintendent Clark Hampton has been serving as interim superintendent since.

“I’m committed to working with the board as a team member to continue to improve the already great outcomes that Capistrano is enjoying for its students and staff members,” Brown said. “I really can’t wait to spend time in our schools meeting our teachers, the staff, the administrators who are working so hard for our students. I’m really eager to see our students perform academically, socially, athletically, musically, artistically—to really see what they’re doing in our schools.”

Brown further said he looks forward to meeting community members as well.

Trustees praised Brown and said they looked forward to working with him.

“Dr. Brown, welcome,” Trustee Amy Hanacek said. “We’re very excited to have you here to share this great district and to see that forward focus that we know you’ll bring.”

Trustee Gila Jones said she has been telling anyone “who is willing to listen how happy they are going to be” with Brown in the seat.

“I know that it’s going to be wonderful,” Jones said.

Board President Krista Castellanos said Brown’s experience at all levels of district leadership contributed to his selection, from classroom instruction to school modernization.

Trustees made a visit to LBUSD prior to the official approval as part of a “verification” visit to learn more about Brown. He was already the preferred candidate prior to the visit.

“Known for his character, empathy, and calm demeanor, Dr. Brown is highly regarded by Long Beach colleagues because of his record of success as a district and site leader,” CUSD said in a news release after the approval by trustees.

“His coworkers also describe him as bold, and a ‘systems thinker who is not afraid to make tough decisions,’ ” CUSD continued. “Many lauded his understanding of what it takes to lead a large, diverse TK-12 system.”

Brown earned his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Irvine, before attaining his master’s degree at the California State University at Long Beach. He also has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern California focused on preparation for superintendency, according to a provided biography.