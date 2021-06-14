Capo Unified School District Appoints 3 New Principals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Capistrano Unified School District recently announced the appointments of three school principals and a new position of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, education and support services.

The appointed principals are Jamie Goodwyn for Marblehead Elementary School, Michael Hatcher for Aliso Niguel High School, and Shari Nelson for Castille Elementary School, a news release stated. Cary L. Johnson was named to the new assistant superintendent role.

Goodwyn comes from the Ocean View School District and has been a principal for nine years. Hatcher has been the interim principal at Aliso Niguel High for the past year and CUSD site administrator for the past nine years. Nelson is also transitioning from an interim principal role at Castille Elementary and has been a classified, certificated, and administrative staff member in CUSD for 11 years.

“Johnson joins CUSD from the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD), where he filled several leadership roles over the past 10 years,” a news release said.

