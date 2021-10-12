Casa Rakes in $250,000 in Donations During Annual Gala

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

With the help of generous donations from the community, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens was able to raise $250,000 toward its ongoing mission of preserving the San Clemente landmark and offering cultural and educational programs.

The money was raised during the Casa’s annual Toast to the Casa fundraising event on Sept. 18, when hundreds of stakeholders, members of the community and dignitaries gathered for an evening of live music, food, libations and entertainment.

“In the past 20 years, this place has made its way from the hearts of a few dedicated families and individuals into a destination that people from all over the world look forward to visiting,” Executive Director Amy Behrens said in a press release.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone whose friendship and gifts of philanthropy, volunteerism, leadership, and experiences shared have made such a positive impact on Casa Romantica,” she continued in the release.

Related