Representatives from Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens have notified the City of San Clemente of a crack that’s begun to grow at the rear of the historic property since Sunday, April 16, city officials announced.

Public Works Department Director Kiel Koger told the City Council on Tuesday, April 18, that the city learned the day prior of the movement and settlement in the back concrete porch and landscaping areas. He added that the structure itself did not show signs of any movement.

According to Casa Romantica, the crack is the result of the spate of recent heavy rains.

The crack has expanded multiple inches since it first appeared, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

A geologist worked on the site on Monday, April 17, and Tuesday to track the affected areas and determine the extent of the movement, according to Koger. The geologist will soon present a detailed plan to analyze the situation in depth, potentially using equipment such as inclinometers.

“Staff actually met with (Orange County Transportation Authority) and Metrolink staff this afternoon,” Koger told the council. “They would possibly like to partner with us on a solution going forward.”

Koger added that the transportation agencies could place inclinometers in their own right of way that would sit right next to Casa Romantica’s property.

Knoblock, Mayor Chris Duncan, and Councilmember Gene James all expressed that they had received the news hours before Tuesday night’s meeting.

Councilmember Victor Cabral asked whether the facility would remain open, to which Koger responded in the affirmative, saying that only the back porch area is closed. Casa Romantica defined the area as the Ocean Terrace lower patio in its own statement.

Koger also added that the city hadn’t yet found any movement in neighboring buildings as of Tuesday, but staff will provide more updates in the coming days.

“One of the issues we have is, the property is so heavily vegetated that it’s hard to see cracks in the soil,” he said. “We’re having to walk through literally the entire property to look and find out where the slide is.”

A Casa Romantica representative said that the nonprofit organization is working with the city, the aforementioned geologist and a specialist to continually monitor the situation.

“At this time, we do not know when the area will be reopened,” Casa Romantica said in a prepared statement. “This is a unique and challenging situation, but we are committed to safely continuing our mission of providing programs for all ages in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature.”