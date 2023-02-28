Casa Romantica Cultural Center & Gardens and Los Molinos Beer, two entities well-versed in providing enjoyment and entertainment to those in San Clemente, have partnered to release a new product.

The La Casa beer, a 6%-alcohol-by-volume (ABV) Spanish Blonde, will be canned at Los Molinos on Thursday, March 2, in preparation for Casa Romantica’s members-only release party.

Los Molinos co-founder Roman Krecu said the idea for the beer originated when the cultural center reached out to them after doing multiple past events together that saw good turnouts. He added in an email to San Clemente Times that the Casa Romantica staff initially wanted a project to spotlight its center and the history of San Clemente.

“We just thought it’d be a really good fit,” Krecu said. “Our values align as far as the community and San Clemente’s historic value as well.”

They all decided that the best way to fulfill the Casa’s wishes was through actually producing a beer.

The brewery has also reached out to other local businesses for support, as the Cabrillo Playhouse will serve the beer in addition to both Los Molinos and Casa Romantica.

To differentiate La Casa from other blonde beers that they’ve made in the past, Los Molinos tweaked the brewing process to extract more flavor and lower the ABV, according to Krecu.

“The recipe is based on a Spanish Blonde beer produced in Spain,” he said in the email.

The artwork for the beer’s label is based on the tile seen throughout the Casa grounds and the facility’s keyhole entrance.

He said that they enjoy working with local entities to develop a feeling of community, which has been part of the brewery’s goal from the start. The collaborations also expose clients of each party to what they have to offer.

“One of our mission statements from the beginning was to create that community and create an overall culture of bonding in San Clemente,” said Krecu. “It seems to be well received. People are responding to it, which is great.”