Casa Romantica to Reopen this Weekend

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

After three months of being closed, the historic Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente will reopen with modifications to the public on Saturday, June 20.

The home and art gallery has been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted statewide lockdown measures. Casa Romantica did reopen its 2.5-acre coastal gardens back on May 22.

“Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens recognize the importance of cultural centers, museums, and public gardens as indispensable to our community’s well-being, offering much-needed places for respite and ample opportunities for enrichment and inspiration,” Casa Executive Director Amy Behrens said in a press release.

Visitors will also be able to see the long-awaited exhibition “Who Was Nellie Gail Moulton? Pioneer, Artist and so much more.” The exhibit, which has been extended through Sept. 6 instead of its scheduled end date of May 31, marks the first comprehensive art exhibition featuring the ranch owner’s work in more than 50 years.

Social distancing measures will be imposed per guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. According to the Casa, tickets will be limited to a maximum of 80 visitors per hour, with a maximum of 40 guests at any one time on the grounds.

Self-guided tours will also follow a one-way route while masks will be required for guests to enter the center and for the duration of their visit.

The admissions fee will still be $5 for adults and free for children under the age of 13, as well as active military with ID.

The Casa Romantica said it is excited about opening its doors to the public and continue its mission of bringing culture and arts events to the city.