With programs and events on hold at the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens following last month’s landslide that damaged the local landmark’s Ocean Terrace, the nonprofit is looking for the community’s support through fundraising efforts.

“As a consequence of the landslide and dynamics of the situation, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is faced with unprecedented financial uncertainty as to continuing planned programs, private events, and activities, placing the non-profit in the position of asking for assistance,” Casa Romantica said in a media release.

Hoping to raise $250,000 by the end of June, Casa Romantica is inviting people to attend its Benefit Dinner and Concert: An Evening with Alicia Olatuja at the Franciscan Gardens in San Juan Capistrano on Thursday night, May 11.

Those who can’t attend Thursday evening’s dinner can also donate to the Casa directly or through its Spring Renewal Campaign. And those who have a venue or space that could be available for off-site activities and events are asked to contact the Casa at info@casaromantica.org.

The Casa’s back patio and landscaping fell roughly 20 feet down the hillside above the Beach Trail and railroad during the landslide that struck the historic property on April 27. Since then, it’s had to suspend certain programs and postpone events as the property remains closed.

According to the nonprofit, it’s working to partially reopen the estate—the former home of town founder Ole Hanson—for public access at the end of May.

“The City of San Clemente has identified the parts of the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public,” Amy Behrens, Casa Romantica’s executive director, said in the media release.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, patrons, volunteers, and staff remain our top priority, and our team is working diligently to secure all approved areas. We will keep the community informed as progress is made toward our reopening date, and appreciate your continued understanding and support during this challenging time.”

Casa Romantica’s 11th Annual Mary Colby Tea cultural event initially scheduled for this past Saturday, May 6, has been pushed to June 24. Similarly, its Benefit Dinner on Thursday is now taking place at the Franciscan Gardens in San Juan.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the community for its outpouring of support during this challenging time,” Behrens said in the release. “Your encouragement, patience, and generosity have meant the world to us.”

“Now more than ever, we need the community’s support to reach our goal of reopening Casa Romantica,” she added. “As a cultural center that serves as a hub for arts, education, and community engagement, Casa Romantica is a vital part of the San Clemente community. We are committed to reopening our doors and resuming our programs and events as soon as possible.”

More information about how to support the Casa, donate to the nonprofit and attend the Benefit Dinner can be found at casaromantica.org/update-from-casa-romantica/.