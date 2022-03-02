CCC Invites Students to Submit Projects for Climate Video Challenge

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The California Coastal Commission is asking middle school and high school students to answer the question: “What is your vision for a thriving future?”

Students are invited answer the question by participating in the CCC’s Climate Video Challenge, which aims to get teens talking about climate change and thinking about the future in which they would like to live.

“We can sometimes feel paralyzed by climate fear, anger, and grief. It requires intention to imagine a future where all people and ecosystems can survive and thrive, to create the future we want to live in,” the CCC explained as the basis for the project.

As part of the challenge, students are asked to “imagine a day in your thriving future,” and consider how that thriving future came to be. “What was your role in making it a reality?” Then students should create a video guiding viewers through that imagined “thriving future.”

As examples, participants can demonstrate this by putting together original comics, animation, or recorded songs, poems and music videos.

The videos can be a maximum of three minutes long and must be filmed landscape, rather than portrait. Filmmakers can work individually or in a group with up to five others. The project may involve more than five actors but up to five people primarily responsible for the project.

Videos will be judged from a variety of experts. The first-place film will receive $200. Filmmakers will receive $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.

Previous years’ winning films can be viewed on the California Coast YouTube channel.

Videos must be uploaded to YouTube. The deadline to submit a video for the Climate Video Challenge is March 31.

