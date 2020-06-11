Celebration in the Streets

San Clemente High’s Class of 2020 Ends School Year in Style

Text and photos by Shawn Raymundo

An elated class of Triton seniors celebrated the end of their high school tenure on June 4, when they descended upon Downtown San Clemente as part of a special tribute in lieu of a formal commencement ceremony.

An official graduation date for San Clemente High School’s Class of 2020 has been set for July 24. The ceremony was delayed amid the ongoing public health crisis.

View the gallery of the seniors’ drive down and march through Avenida Del Mar below.







































For more on San Clemente High’s commencement festivities, click here to view the San Clemente Times’ 2020 Graduation Special. The special section features the list of graduates, as well as farewell addresses from Triton of the Year Genavieve Koenigshofer, ASB President Sophie Smith, and San Clemente High Principal Chris Carter.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.