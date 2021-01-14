Chamber, First Amendment Voice to Host Webinar on Detoxing from Technology

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the nonprofit group First Amendment Voice, will host a webinar on Jan. 21 for those interested in learning about the pervasive and addictive qualities of technology.

The event, entitled Digital Detox: An Educational Lunchinar, is a program that will explore how society has become addicted to technology and geared toward those who are looking to leverage the technology addiction for good.

“Tech firms have used complex neuroscience to engineer addictive qualities into the tools we use in everyday life—whether it’s our iPhones, laptops, tablets and even our automobiles,” Steve Miska of First Amendment Voice explained in a press release.

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar for those interested in learning about the pervasive and addictive qualities of technology. Photo: Courtesy of cottonbro/Pexels

“Participants will learn how to develop research-proven daily practices to mitigate digital distractions and will participate in breakout sessions where they can discuss strategies with others,” he continued. “They will also gain a better understanding of how to identify bias and false information in the media and acquire the skills to incorporate practices such as intentionality and gratitude into their everyday lives—in order to help cut down on technology addiction.”

The webinar, open to all, will take place over Zoom on Jan. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. To register for the program, email info@scchamber.com or got to the Chamber’s website. A $5 donation is requested for Chamber members participating in the program and $8 for non-members.

Inquiries and requests for additional information can be sent to info@scchamber.com or info@firstamendmentvoice.com.

